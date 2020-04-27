GAF Energy Launches DecoTech 2.0

GAF Energy, a provider of roof-integrated solar solutions, has launched an upgraded version of its solar roof product, DecoTech 2.0.

The redesigned product will deliver the same homeowner value and give installers a durable solar solution for customers. DecoTech 2.0 simplifies the installation process for installers, notes the company.

“GAF Energy offers homeowners highly efficient roof-integrated solar in North America, now with an even more streamlined installation system. We need to be improving and innovating in this moment more than ever, and our new DecoTech 2.0 system delivers on that,” says Martin DeBono, president of GAF Energy.

“Not only does our redesigned system simplify the installation process, but it can reduce costs and save our local roofing contractors time. The goal is to provide a product to roofers that is as simple and easy to install as a non-solar roof, while delivering superior value,” he adds.

The upgraded system features wiring improvements for durability and safety. It also boasts fewer points of attachment and new fastener hardware for quicker and simpler installation.

Designed to provide a good-looking, low-profile alternative to typical rack-mounted solar panels – which are typically drilled through the roof’s shingles – GAF Energy solar integrates directly with the roofing system and is part of the primary water-shedding layer.

Homeowners interested in a new solar roof, click here.

Photo: Roofer installing integrated solar