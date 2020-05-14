GAF Energy Launches New Flex Option for Roof-Integrated Solar System

GAF Energy, a provider of roof-integrated solar solutions in North America, has launched their “Flex” option for use with the company’s redesigned Decotech 2.0 roof-integrated solar product. Flex maintains the efficiency of standard system sizing, while also introducing new configuration choices for homeowners.

“Our Flex option is an exciting new way for homeowners to be able to maximize the value of their solar roof. Consumers want a wide array of choices, particularly when it comes to home improvement decisions,” says Martin DeBono, president of GAF Energy.

“They also want efficiency in delivery of goods and services. This product answers those needs by providing optionality and efficiency. GAF Energy is focused on providing a product that is smart, easy, integrated and economical. Offering our customers Flex is an important step in delivering on that promise,” he adds.

Flex has a set number of system structure and wattage building-blocks that roofers can use to design optimal roof-integrated solar products for customers. Roofers have more options to draw from in incorporating solar into roofing solutions for homeowners, while still maintaining the simplicity of a kitted-system approach.

Photo: GAF Energy’s landing page