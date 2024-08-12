GAF Energy Launches Timberline Solar Roof in Minnesota

GAF Energy has released its Timberline Solar system, which integrates solar tech into traditional roofs, for sale in Minnesota.

The company says the product will initially be available in the Twin Cities area for purchase and installation by local roofers.

“Minnesota homeowners need a durable solar product that can withstand the state’s tough conditions, and Timberline Solar is a durable, attractive and affordable choice for homeowners replacing their roof,” says Martin DeBono, president of GAF Energy.

“We’re excited to bring the next generation of solar and building products to Minnesota.”