GAF Expands Reach of Timberline Solar Roofing Shingles to Hawaii

GAF Energy, a Standard Industries company and provider of solar roofing in North America, has launched sales of its Timberline Solar roof to Hawaii residents. Timberline Solar is a system to directly integrate solar technology into traditional roofing processes and materials. The system, launched earlier this year, incorporates a nailable solar shingle, the Timberline Solar Energy Shingle (ES), which is assembled at GAF Energy’s U.S. manufacturing and R&D facility.

“We’re thrilled to launch our Timberline Solar roof in Hawaii through our roofing partners in the state. Hawaii residents, who have some of the highest energy costs in the country, now have access to our award-winning solar roof that can pay for both itself and the new roof over the lifetime of the solar roof,” says Martin DeBono, president of GAF Energy. “Solar roofs are the future of clean energy, and Timberline Solar is in a class of its own: reliable, durable, cost-effective, easy to install and aesthetically superior. We’re excited to bring the next generation of solar to Hawaii.”

Earlier this year, GAF Energy announced that it’s building a second manufacturing facility, in Texas, to meet the growing demand for Timberline Solar.