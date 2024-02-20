GameChange Solar Announces Expansion of U.S. Domestic Manufacturing Capacity 

GameChange Solar has announced its expansion to 35 GW of annual U.S. domestic manufacturing capacity for certain components, from 24 GW last year.

The company says its U.S. solar tracker content will be at least 70% domestically produced, with the possibility of more on request.

GameChange Solar’s U.S. manufacturing capacity includes production of torque tubes, posts, controllers and module mounting equipment.

“GameChange has been a leader in U.S. domestic manufacturing of solar tracker systems for years,” says Derick Botha, GameChange Solar’s CCO. “We are proud to be growing our contribution to the increase in U.S. solar manufacturing, helping to create clean energy jobs, and contributing to the global energy transition.”