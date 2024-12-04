ARRAY and RP Construction Services Notch 6 GW of Solar Projects

Solar tracker specialist ARRAY Technologies says it has deployed more than 6 GW of solar projects in North America through its partnership with RP Construction Services (RP), a value-added distributor of solar construction materials.

The ARRAY and RP teams have worked together since 2009 to serve solar developers and contractors across a range of portfolios and projects.

As ARRAY’s value-added distributor, RP supports ARRAY’s b tracker products, technology and services with design solutions, on-hand inventory, kitting and pre-assembly, logistics services, and post-installation service and commissioning.

RP is currently supplying and supporting ARRAY tracker deployments across the country, assisting major solar companies with their growing portfolios of single-axis tracker projects.

“We’re incredibly proud of this milestone, which would not have been possible without the strong partnership of RP,” says Kevin G. Hostetler, CEO at ARRAY. “Our shared vision of driving clean energy transformation remains strong, and I’m confident that our collaboration will continue to accelerate solar adoption and contribute meaningfully to the continent’s energy future.”