GameChange Solar Introduces Balance of System Business

GameChange BOS, GameChange Solar’s new wholly owned business, is specializing in balance of system components.

GameChange Solar is a supplier of fixed tilt and tracker solar racking solutions. By offering BOS products. it allows GameChange Solar to control the design, production costs, quality and speed in delivery of the racking systems.

GameChange Solar offers the Genius Tracker, and MaxSpan and Pour-In-Place racking systems. GameChange BOS sells Grab-Tite above ground cable management solutions.

“We feel that the balance of system marketplace is a ripe opportunity to bring value pricing, superior design and ease of installation to our customers, and we look forward to launching a series of product lines over the next several years,” says CEO Andrew Worden of GameChange Solar. “These will include cable management, combiner boxes, and other products.”