GE Vernova and EnergyHub Pair Up to Improve DER Management

GE Vernova‘s Digital business and EnergyHub, a specialist in distributed energy resource management system (DERMS) software, have formed a partnership aimed at redefining how electric utilities manage distributed energy resources (DERs). This includes solar, energy storage, electric vehicles and more, as these technologies are widely adopted across the energy landscape.

This partnership combines the advanced grid optimization capabilities of GE Vernova’s GridOS DERMS with EnergyHub’s DERMS management and control over an extensive portfolio of grid-edge DERs. The result is a comprehensive and scalable solution designed to streamline the management of these emerging energy assets. By combining these capabilities, utilities are enabled to build large DER aggregations, deliver enhanced load flexibility across the grid, unlock new energy storage capacity and make data-driven decisions that optimize grid performance.

“We are excited to partner with GE Vernova’s Digital business to transform the way utilities manage and optimize power grids,” says Seth Frader-Thompson, EnergyHub CEO. “By harnessing the power of intelligent DER management and load flexibility, utilities can achieve a more reliable and efficient grid, while also empowering their customers to actively participate in the energy transition. This partnership represents a significant step forward in enabling a more sustainable and intelligent energy future.”