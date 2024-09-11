GE Vernova Launches North America Utility-Scale Solar Inverter with Multi-Megawatt Pilot 

GE Vernova has launched its 6 MVA, 2000-volt direct current utility-scale inverter, with a multi-megawatt pilot installation in North America.

This initiative is aimed at further reducing solar energy costs and accelerating the transition to renewable energy and decarbonization.

With the 2000 Vdc architecture, the company hopes to reduce the levelized cost of energy for solar PV installations, adding that the inverter can boost power output by 30% within the same footprint.

“At GE Vernova, we are driving the next generation of utility-scale solar solutions,” says Ed Torres, business leader, GE Vernova Solar & Storage Solutions.

“Inverters are critical to increasing solar capacity and ensuring efficient energy conversion. Our latest innovations will help solar farms maximize output and reliability, playing a key role in meeting growing energy demands and advancing renewable energy adoption.”

The FLEXINVERTER 2000 Vdc is the latest addition to the company’s FLEXINVERTER portfolio. It will manufacture the inverter at its manufacturing facilities in Chennai, India, and Pittsburgh, Pa.

The inverter is set to debut in a multi-megawatt solar park as a pilot installation in North America, expected to be operational next year. The company is collaborating with Shoals Technologies Group and an industry PV module supplier on this project. GE Vernova will provide the 2000 Vdc inverter for the solar park, while Shoals Technologies will supply the electrical balance of system solutions. The other collaborating supplier will provide the PV modules.