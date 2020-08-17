Generac Power Systems, Momentum Enter Strategic Partnership

Generac Power Systems, a global designer and manufacturer of energy technology solutions, and Momentum Solar have forged a strategic relationship that aims to accelerate the U.S. residential adoption of solar+storage.

The new agreement will enable Momentum, the largest privately-owned residential solar installer in the U.S., to provide Generac technology solutions to homeowners for solar plus whole home clean back-up power.

“Generac is very excited and honored to partner with Momentum Solar,” says Russ Minick, chief marketing officer at Generac.

“I am confident this is the beginning of a great win-win partnership. Momentum is hyper-focused on delivering a quality customer experience and they share our goal of accelerating the adoption of affordable clean energy. We couldn’t be more excited,” he adds.

Since its introduction in 2019, Generac’s PWRcell battery has been available to homeowners seeking energy savings and backup power. Generac has improved its position in the solar+storage industry by unlocking additional backup power and the introduction of the premium “EX” lithium-ion battery module.

Generac PWRcell inverters boast continuous backup power capacity of up to 11 kW – and up to 9 kW with a single battery. The new EX battery module features more battery capacity and improved thermal performance, allowing that power output to be used for longer durations when compared with the standard PWRcell battery modules.

PWRcell batteries installed with the optional EX modules will now store up to 18 k Wh of usable capacity. The new PWRcell EX modules, available in early October, allow for higher performance across a broader range of temperatures, making them ideal for outdoor installations.

Photo: Momentum Solar’s Residential Solar Incentives web page