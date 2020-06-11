Ginlong Technologies Debuts Hybrid Energy Storage Inverter

Ginlong Technologies, a global photovoltaic string inverter manufacturer, has debuted its latest hybrid energy storage inverter across EU markets.

The three-phase Solis-HVES (high voltage energy storage) will be rolled out to homeowners in Italy, the U.K., Germany, the Netherlands, Poland, Sweden, South Africa and Australia this July and August. With one of the highest conversion efficiencies on the market, Solis maximizes homeowners’ solar+storage systems with its intelligent, reliable and secure Smart Home Solution, notes the company.

“Our goal is to help residential customers in the EU maximize their self-consumption – safely and reliably,” says Sandy Woodward, EU sales director.

“Our new hybrid is designed to generate, store and discharge more power, allowing system owners to power critical loads when they need the electricity, and take advantage of the best time-of-use rates when they don’t,” adds Woodward.

Designed for performance, the new hybrid inverter brings a conversion efficiency of 98.4% to solar+storage systems. Its 1.6 PV-to-battery ratio supports load and battery supply, improves system utilization and boosts generation – increasing ROI for residential customers. With 10kW in charging and discharging power, the customer will need less time to ensure a healthy battery state-of-charge value, and can also carry more critical loads.

An intelligent battery management system keeps the battery running safely through real-time monitoring of its temperature, state of charge, and charge and discharge current. The inverter’s arc-fault circuit interrupter further protects the safety of the PV system. Solis smart EMS functions are among the latest safety components that protect homes and let homeowners glide through blackouts safely and reliably.

Photo: Ginlong Technologies’ Solis-HVES