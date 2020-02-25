Governor Cuomo Proposes Amendment to Streamline Renewable Energy Projects

Governor Andrew M. Cuomo says he is advancing a 30-day budget amendment to speed up the permitting and construction of renewable energy projects, combat climate change and grow the state’s green economy.

If adopted, the Accelerated Renewable Energy Growth and Community Benefit Act will create a new Office of Renewable Energy Permitting to improve and streamline the process for environmentally responsible and cost-effective siting of large-scale renewable energy projects across New York while delivering significant benefits to local communities.

The proposed amendment will accelerate progress towards Governor Cuomo’s clean energy and climate goals – including the mandate to obtain 70% of the state’s electricity from renewable sources – as identified under the state’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act.

“Climate change is the existential challenge of our time, and New York State has risen to the occasion by enacting the strongest laws in the nation to protect and preserve our environment,” says Governor Cuomo.

“This legislation will help achieve a more sustainable future, invigorating the green economy and reaffirming New York’s position as a market leader with a revamped process for building and delivering renewable energy projects faster,” he adds.

This legislation underscores the state’s commitment to developing renewable energy by creating a new siting process specifically designed for renewable energy facilities.

The state’s existing energy generation siting process was designed for permitting fossil-fuel electric generating plants and created prior to the current clean energy and environmental goals under the CLCPA. This new siting process will create modernized standards for developing renewable energy projects at an expedited pace to meet the urgency of the climate crisis. By aligning New York’s climate and economic development strategies, the legislation will also ensure that renewable energy development is a central part of the state’s economic future and will spur an even greater growth of green jobs.

The new structure centralizes renewable energy siting and permitting activities within the Department of Economic Development. The structure also creates a new program through which the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority will collaborate with the Department of Environmental Conservation and Department of Public Service to develop build-ready sites for renewable energy projects.

Governor Cuomo’s Green New Deal is the most aggressive climate and clean energy initiative in the nation, putting the state on a path to being entirely carbon-neutral across all sectors of the economy and establishing a goal to achieve a zero-carbon emissions electricity sector by 2040, faster than any other state. It builds on New York’s $2.9 billion investment in 46 large-scale renewable projects, the creation of more than 150,000 jobs in New York’s clean energy sector, a commitment to develop nearly 1,700 MW of offshore wind by 2024, and 1,700% growth in the distributed solar sector since 2012.

The recently passed Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act mandates the Green New Deal’s nation-leading clean energy targets: 9 GW of offshore wind by 2035, 6 GW of distributed solar by 2025, and 3 GW of energy storage by 2030, while calling for a transition to clean energy that creates jobs and continues fostering a green economy. The CLCPA also directs New York State agencies and authorities to collaborate with stakeholders to develop a plan to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 85% from 1990 levels by 2050 and aim to invest 40% of clean energy and energy efficiency program resources to benefit disadvantaged communities, achieving 70% renewable energy by 2040.

Photo: Governor Cuomo and his team advance New York’s clean energy targets