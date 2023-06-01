GRNE Solar Gains Northeast Presence with Albany Branch

To meet the growing demand for renewable energy in New York and surrounding states, GRNE Solar, a solar engineering, procurement and construction firm based in Illinois, is expanding its operations to Albany.

GRNE plans to hire and grow a dedicated locally based team for the Albany branch, which will offer a comprehensive range of services, focusing on solar installations for residential, commercial and utility-scale projects. As a vertically integrated company, GRNE says it can handle projects from concept through financing and construction to completion, providing a seamless process for businesses and consumers.

The State of New York’s commitment to renewable energy and its implementation of incentives and programs to promote solar installations drove GRNE’s decision to establish the new branch.

“By expanding our operations to Albany, we aim to provide homeowners, businesses and landowners in New York and the surrounding areas with top-quality solar installations and exceptional customer service,” says Eric Peterman, CEO of GRNE Solar.

Since 2012 GRNE Solar has completed numerous installations across the Midwest. As an approved contractor for the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA) program, the company is well-positioned to leverage its experience in the State of New York.