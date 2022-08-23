Halliburton Labs Selects Renkube for Clean Energy Accelerator Program

Halliburton Labs has selected three new companies, including Renkube, a company focused on tracking glass for solar panels, to participate in its collaborative environment to advance cleaner, affordable and reliable energy. As a Halliburton Labs participant, the companies will receive access to a range of industrial capabilities, technical expertise and mentorships to scale their respective businesses.

“Halliburton Labs is excited to welcome AW-Energy, RedShift and Renkube to our clean energy accelerator,” says Dale Winger, managing director of Halliburton Labs. “These new companies reflect our view that numerous innovations at scale are important in the evolution of energy systems. We are intrigued by the learning and possibilities represented by the breadth of market applications and geographies with participants based in Finland, India and the United States. We are eager to collaborate with these companies to help them achieve their strategic, operational and financial milestones.”

Renkube developed an innovative glass designed to harvest light that lowers the cost of solar energy generation. The patent-pending glass is used on solar panels to track sunlight like a sunflower but without any movement.

“We are excited to be part of the Halliburton Labs accelerator,” states Balaji Lakshmikanth Bangolae, founder and CEO of Renkube. “We intend to leverage Halliburton’s deep industrial expertise in manufacturing and operations as we roll out our product for commercialization.”

Halliburton Labs is now accepting applications for its next group of participants. Applications are accessible via the Halliburton Labs website and are due by August 31, 2022.