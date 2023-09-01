Heliene and Nexamp Seal Huge Module Deal for Community Solar

Nexamp, the nation’s largest community solar provider, has formed a new strategic partnership with Heliene, Inc., a supplier of North American-made solar modules, that represents the largest community solar module order in United States history.

This monumental order provides Nexamp access to 1.5GW of modules that will be produced at Heliene’s Minnesota facility. Over the next five years, these modules will support the development and construction of approximately 400 new community solar projects across the nation, delivering clean energy savings to more than a quarter of a million U.S. households while increasing the supply of renewable energy on the grid.

Heliene expanded its facility in November 2022. It has additional expansions planned for September 2023 to increase manufacturing capacity of domestic solar modules, which was made possible by the Inflation Reduction Act’s extension and expansion of investment tax credits for clean energy resources.

This week Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm and Sen. Tina Smith (D-Minn.) joined Heliene CEO Martin Pochtaruk and Nexamp CEO Zaid Ashai on a tour of Heliene’s solar manufacturing facility in Mountain Iron, Minn., to see how this historic solar order will be produced.

“Minnesota is leading the way in building a clean energy economy,” says Sen. Smith. “This expansion will supercharge America’s supply chain, providing opportunities for the region. And it happened because the President and Congressional leaders were tired of watching our manufacturing dominance fade. We are bringing the benefits home where they belong.”

In addition to increasing the manufacturing capacity of domestic solar modules, Nexamp and Heliene’s partnership will support additional research and development and create nearly 1,000 green jobs throughout the Iron Range region to support local economic growth.

“A solar order of this size is without precedent and comes at a critical time as the U.S. continues to develop its solar supply chain,” says Zaid Ashai, chairman and CEO of Nexamp. “This partnership wouldn’t be possible without the Inflation Reduction Act, and is proof that this historic piece of legislation is continuing to encourage renewable energy production and help drive the energy transition.”