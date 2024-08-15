Heliene, NorSun Partner on Supply of Domestic-Made Wafers

NorSun and Heliene have entered into a multi-year contract, starting in 2026, for the supply of Heliene’s annual requirement of U.S.-made silicon wafers.

NorSun expects to deliver the products from its planned 5 GW wafer factory in Tulsa, Okla., also planned for 2026. Heliene is slated to take delivery to their cell factory to be built in the Greater Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota metro area.

“NorSun is honored to partner with Heliene to supply our wafers for their high-performance solar cells and modules,” says Erik Løkke-Øwre, CEO of NorSun.

“The contract signifies the close collaboration with Heliene aimed at delivering premium solar modules to the US market. NorSun and Heliene are both dedicated to developing low carbon, domestically produced solutions based on sustainable value chains free of forced labor. In the months leading up to final decisions at the end of 2024, it is now important that further policy measures are taken to regulate the US market to make sure the IRA program can take full effect.”

Both companies are moving forward with their respective plant construction projects and expect groundbreaking later this year.