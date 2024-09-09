Heliene, OMCO Solar Launch Module and Racking Solution 

Heliene and OMCO Solar have partnered to offer a bundled, domestically-manufactured module and racking solution for the U.S. solar market.

The offering is slated to support solar developers looking to incorporate a higher volume of domestic content into their projects, potentially qualifying them for the 10% Domestic Content Adder under the investment tax credit introduced by the Inflation Reduction Act.

The solution bundles Heliene’s solar modules with OMCO Solar’s racking and trackers in a pre-engineered kit, which the venture hopes to assist developers in sourcing domestically-made products with shorter lead times. The companies say both use locally-built products and components, with the aim of derisking U.S. solar supply chains.

“OMCO Solar’s U.S.-made fixed-tilt racking and trackers are the best possible partner structure to Heliene’s high-quality American-made solar PV modules,” adds Martin Pochtaruk, CEO of Heliene.

“It’s only natural that we turn our shared commitment to domestic sourcing and manufacturing into a partnership that delivers outstanding value to our customers.”