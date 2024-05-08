Heliene, UGE Enter Multiyear Module Supply Agreement and Strategic Partnership

Heliene has entered a multiyear module supply agreement and strategic partnership with UGE, in which Heliene will help UGE improve project economics and reduce supply chain risk for sourcing U.S.-made PV modules.

Use of Heliene’s modules is set to help UGE’s projects qualify for the ITC bonus under the Inflation Reduction Act.

With the Heliene supply agreement in place, UGE is expected to begin qualifying for the ITC on projects starting construction this summer.

“We are proud to partner with UGE to provide peace of mind through material that derisks supply of PV modules and helps expand the use of Heliene’s American-made, high-quality and reliable solar technologies,” says Martin Pochtaruk, CEO at Heliene.

“We are excited to collaborate with a like-minded company that has been our client for over a decade, now supplying U.S.-made modules with U.S.-made cells. We all look forward to this multiyear agreement with an already long-term partner.”