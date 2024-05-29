IBC SOLAR, DMEGC Solar Form Distribution Partnership

DMEGC Solar is partnering with IBC SOLAR, allowing the manufacturer’s PV modules to be distributed by the energy solutions provider in Europe.

The company’s bifacial Infinity series glass modules with N-type cells are now available from IBC SOLAR.

“We are one of the industry’s pioneers in the field of environmentally friendly power generation and have played a major role in making solar energy a real alternative to conventional energy,” says Stefan Horstmann, COO at IBC SOLAR.

“However, when choosing a solar system, system integrators and users are now looking for quality and reliability, as well as reliable guarantees, in addition to pure performance. We are therefore delighted to have DMEGC Solar as a long-term technology partner.”