Ice Industries Signs Additional Contract with First Solar

Ice Industries has been awarded an additional long-term contract supplying panel components to First Solar and plans to invest nearly $10M in a Louisiana facility to supply steel back rails for modules produced by First Solar’s vertically integrated manufacturing facility in Iberia Parish, expected to start commercial shipments by 2026.

Ice’s Louisiana facility is the company’s second roll forming facility dedicated to supplying First Solar with back rails for its Series 7 modules. In 2022, Ice established its Bowling Green, Ohio facility to supply First Solar’s manufacturing facility in Lake Township, Ohio with back rails made with domestic steel.

“First Solar already sets the bar for domestic supply chains in the solar industry, as we produce our Series 7 modules with 100% U.S.-made glass and steel and source the majority of our components from our network of domestic suppliers,” says Mike Koralewski, First Solar chief supply chain officer.

“And as we scale, our supply chains must scale with us, supporting our expansion in Louisiana and Alabama while also supplementing the impact of investments by creating jobs and economic value.”

Ice plans to initiate production in the first half of next year, with site selection process underway.