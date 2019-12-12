Installer Surpasses 1 GW of Solar Projects Completed

California-based solar design and installation firm RP Construction Services Inc. (RPCS) is celebrating the completion of more than 1 GW of solar projects.

The company says it completed well over half a gigawatt in 2019 alone – an increase of more than 200% over 2018 – and more than 200 projects in 19 different states.

“We’re thrilled to reach this gigawatt milestone – almost 400 projects of hard work and great memories, with many more to come,” says RPCS chief sales officer Alex Smith. “The numbers are fun to celebrate, but the meaningful part is that our company has grown to well over 150 individuals, all dedicating their careers to our single focus of being the best team in the solar industry. In the next five years, we’ll see our numbers grow even more because our focus won’t ever change.”

Headquartered in Monterey, RPCS provides turnkey design, engineering and installation services for ground-mounted projects throughout the U.S. The team specializes in site layout optimization, ancillary engineering services, tracker and foundation procurement, and complete mechanical installation.

Early this year, RPCS began offering customers a stocking services option with the opening of two locations in California and Texas. Bringing stocking operations in-house gives RPCS added levels of predictability, efficiency and reliability, with the ability to control the delivery schedule and material accuracy, eliminating schedule impacts and overall inefficiencies.

Photo: An early stage of an RPCS project for Gap Inc. in Fresno, Calif.