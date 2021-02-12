Intel Taps Oregon Solar through PGE’s Green Future Impact Program

Portland General Electric (PGE) says Intel has joined PGE’s Green Future Impact program.

Intel’s participation enabled PGE to enter into a 15-year agreement with Avangrid Renewables, a subsidiary of AVANGRID Inc., to purchase emissions-free energy from a new 138 MW solar facility that will be developed in Wasco County, Ore. Intel’s purchase is the single largest in PGE’s program; the company joins 17 other businesses and municipalities that have committed to purchase clean power through the Green Future Impact program, filling the program’s original 300 MW capacity.

Intel signed a 15-year agreement with PGE to enable the development of the new Daybreak Solar facility. It will produce a significant portion of the energy needed to power Intel’s technology development and manufacturing facilities in Hillsboro, Ore. Intel will be the only purchaser of power from this new facility and as part of the agreement, will also purchase and retire the associated renewable energy credits from Avangrid Renewables to improve the quality of its 100% renewable U.S. energy supply. Since 2004, Intel has been the largest purchaser of PGE’s Green Future Enterprise (formerly Clean Wind) product.

“Intel is excited to facilitate the construction of this new solar facility and provide our Oregon facilities with locally-based renewable energy,” says Marty Sedler, director of global utilities and infrastructure for Intel Corp. “We are proud to extend our commitment to sustainability and to advancing Oregon’s economy.”

Avangrid Renewables will develop the project on 1,100 acres of privately owned land. During peak construction, it will create an estimated 150 to 200 jobs in partnership with local unions and is expected to be achieve operations in 2022. It will benefit the local economy for years to come by generating an estimated $30 million of taxes and property owner lease payments over the life of the project.

PGE’s agreement with Avangrid Renewables marks the second local renewable energy project made possible by Green Future Impact customers. In 2020, PGE and Avangrid Renewables announced the development of a 162 MW solar facility – the largest in Oregon – to meet the needs of 17 Green Future Impact subscribers. That project is expected to come online later this year.

PGE has requested approval from the Oregon Public Utility Commission to add 200 MW of installed renewables to the program to meet customer demand.

