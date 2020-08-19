Intersolar, Energy Storage North America Reschedule Newly Combined Conference, Expo

Intersolar North America (ISNA) and Energy Storage North America (ESNA) say their newly combined conference and expo, previously set for January, has been rescheduled to July 14-16, 2021, in Long Beach, Calif., due to the ongoing risks of COVID-19 and the uncertainty surrounding the lifting of travel restrictions and bans on large gatherings.

“When it became clear a live event would not be possible in January, and that a virtual event would not be as effective for our customers, we went all-in on a live, in-person event in July. Long Beach in July will bring much greater value to our attendees, exhibitors and other stakeholders,” says Wes Doane, event director of Intersolar North America and Energy Storage North America.

The event has been pushed back by six months with the goal of providing a more safe, productive and enjoyable in-person gathering in accordance with state, city and venue guidelines. The combined events will connect installers, developers, utilities, technology providers, policy makers and key stakeholders from around the world through innovative programs, networking events, and exhibits that maximize learning and deal-making.

“By rescheduling the event to July, we can continue to focus on optimizing our conference program and in-person networking events and be able to anticipate any emerging changes or viewpoints occurring in the renewable energy industry. While it’s disappointing that we can’t all come together in January, we believe this change serves the best interests of our community and will ultimately result in a more meaningful, rewarding and safe event in July,” adds Doane.