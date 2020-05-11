JA Solar Sets New Industry Record

JA Solar, a manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic (PV) products, says the power output of its high-efficiency solar modules under standard testing conditions has set a new industry record reaching above 525 W.

“At JA Solar are committed to providing high-efficiency and reliable PV products to our global customers. Our value of ‘customer centered’ has driven us to achieve this breakthrough, which enables us to garner recognition from both the PV Industry and our valued customers,” says Jin Baofang, chairman of the board of directors and CEO of JA Solar.

JA Solar’s PV module with 525 W+ is designed to meet the customers’ desire and demand for further reducing the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) and maximizing the economic value of PV systems for renewable energy generation.

The goal of this new high-power module series is to bring JA Solar’s PV products to its worldwide customers. The modules will be commercially available in the second half of 2020.

“The latest breakthrough in module power output is another milestone in JA Solar’s efforts to enhance product performance and boost customers’ long-term economic benefits. In the future, we will continue focusing on the technological innovation of our products to drive the development of the PV industry, and allow more people to enjoy the benefits of the clean energy,” adds Baofang.

