JA Solar Supplies 100 MW Mono PERC Modules to Spain

JA Solar, a manufacturer of high-performance photovoltaic products, says it will supply two 50 MW solar power plants in Alvarado-La Risca, a town in the region of Extremadura, Spain, with 100 MW high-efficiency mono PERC modules.

The power plants are expected to enter operation in the third quarter of 2020.

Developed and built by Spanish solar company Solarpack, the two subsidy-free projects were recently acquired by Green Investment Group Ltd. (GIG), which signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with Shell Energy Europe Ltd. PPA is one of the key factors driving the Spanish PV market back to the GW-scale and leads investors to focus more on the power generating capability and long-term performance of solar modules.

The 100 MW modules supplied by JA Solar used solar cells manufactured with gallium-doped silicon wafers. In 2019, JA Solar was granted the IP rights on doping silicon crystals with gallium and using the gallium-doped p-type crystalline silicon wafers for making solar cells over various nations and regions where the related patents covered.

The application of gallium-doped silicon wafers can effectively mitigate the initial light-induced degradation (LID) that solar cells using boron-doped p-type silicon wafers have long suffered.

Photo: JA Solar’s landing page