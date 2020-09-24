JA Solar’s DeepBlue Modules Pass Certification Testing

JA Solar says its new DeepBlue 3.0 series modules have passed certification testing conducted by TUV SUD to the standards of IEC 61215 and IEC 61730.

These standards certify quality across various product attributes, such as design, structure, materials, components and production technologies. The certification demonstrates the reliability and safety of the product line – and its readiness to be introduced into the global PV market. The DeepBlue 3.0 modules are built using 182 mm x 182 mm wafers (thus known as “182 modules”).

The module’s efficiency is above 21.0%, and the power output of the mass-produced 72-cell type could reach 545 W. As one of the first 182 modules to get the TUV certification, DeepBlue 3.0 integrates the advantages of multiple high-efficiency and low-degradation technologies including the new-generation PERC high-efficiency cell technology PERCIUM+ and Ga-doped silicon wafers.

“The quality of JA Solar’s new DeepBlue 3.0 products are demonstrated by the rapid certification by these testing institutions,” says Jin Baofang, chairman of the board of directors and CEO of JA Solar. “We will continue to focus on product and technology research and development to provide high-quality and high-efficiency products to our global customers. We intend to continue popularizing photovoltaic technologies and products that will help the development of the entire industry.”

Designed in configurations of 60-cell, 66-cell and 72-cell, the DeepBlue 3.0 series can be widely used in different application environments. JA Solar recently announced the mass production of DeepBlue 3.0 products, with large production capacity planning. It is expected that by the end of 2021, the production capacity of JA Solar 182 module DeepBlue 3.0 will take over 50% of the company’s total capacity.

Photo: JA Solar’s landing page