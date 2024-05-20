JEA Finalizes Contracts for Three Jacksonville Solar Sites

JEA has finalized agreements for the development of three renewable energy solar facilities within its Jacksonville, Fla. service territory, with a total available output of 200 MW.

“These solar energy facilities are an investment in sustainability and reduced emissions for our community for generations to come,” says JEA’s Vickie Cavey. “This is a crucial step in helping us meet our clean energy goals.”

Florida Renewable Partners (FRP) will build, own, and operate the facilities. It plans to lease the land on which the facilities will be built from JEA and sell the energy produced at the solar facilities to JEA through 35-year PPAs.

FRP plans to begin permitting the solar sites later this year. The projects are expected to be operational by 2026.