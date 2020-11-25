JinkoSolar Appoints New Chief Operating Officer

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., a global solar module manufacturer, has appointed Dr. Jiun-Hua Allen Guo as the company’s new COO following the resignation of the former COO, Zhiqun Xu. Guo, who currently serves as the company’s vice president of quality systems, will assume his new role and responsibilities immediately. Xu will be leaving the company to pursue other opportunities.

Guo has been with the company since 2012 and has held a variety of roles, including deputy general manager, general manager of the Solar Cell Division and vice president of the Solar Cell Division. Prior to joining the company, Guo was the president and CTO of Topcell Solar International from March 2010 to July 2011. Before that, he held a variety of roles in E-Ton Solar Tech. from September 2007 to December 2009. Guo is a member of the editorial board of Progress in Photovoltaics: Research and Applications.

“We believe Guo’s extensive experience in the industry and within JinkoSolar will significantly enhance our ability to successfully execute our strategy,” says Kangping Chen, CEO of JinkoSolar. “We wish Xu all the best in his future endeavors and thank him for his years of service with JinkoSolar.”

JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base in China, the U.S., Japan, Germany, the U.K., Mexico, and other countries and regions. JinkoSolar has built a vertically integrated solar product value chain with an integrated annual capacity of 20 GW for mono wafers, 11 GW for solar cells and 25 GW for solar modules as of June 30.

Photo: JinkoSolar’s landing page