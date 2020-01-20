JinkoSolar Appoints New Chief Technology Officer

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., a solar module manufacturer, has appointed Dr. Hao Jin as its chief technology officer.

Jin has served in a number of senior positions at JinkoSolar, primarily as vice president of R&D since 2015 and chief scientist from 2012 to 2015.

“We are very pleased to announce the promotion of Dr. Jin to chief technology officer, where I’m sure his leadership and experience will continue to drive our cutting-edge R&D forward,” says Kangping Chen, CEO of JinkoSolar.

“As vice president of R&D, Dr. Jin played a critical role in the numerous significant milestones JinkoSolar hit in technological and industry upgrades and module efficiency. Going forward, Dr. Jin will focus his attention on accelerating our R&D efforts and applying them to the mass production of our solar products,” adds Chen.

JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base around the world. The company has over 15,000 employees across 7 production facilities.

Photo: Dr. Hao Jin