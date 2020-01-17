JinkoSolar Breaks Conversion Efficiency Record

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., one of the largest solar module manufacturers in the world, says the maximum conversion efficiency of its bifacial solar modules has reached 22.49%, breaking the previous world record and setting a new standard for the efficiency of mass-produced solar cells.

These results were verified during testing conducted by TÜV Rheinland, an independent provider of technical services for testing, inspection, certification, consultation and training.

JinkoSolar was able to significantly improve efficiency for its mass-produced modules by applying newly developed ARC and advanced metallization technologies and proven proprietary technologies to high-efficient cell design. New tiling ribbon technology was also incorporated into the cell design, which eliminates any inter-cell gap, ensuring high efficiency and high reliability while significantly improving the module’s appearance. The high-efficiency modules also help reduce the levelized cost of electricity as the industry approaches grid parity globally.

“We are committed to providing high-quality modules that will efficiently and reliably operate under the toughest conditions. This new world record will pave the way for a new round of technological and industry upgrades in module efficiency with JinkoSolar leading the way,” says Dr. Jin Hao, vice president of JinkoSolar.

“Going forward, we will accelerate the application of the latest technologies to the mass production of our solar products which will drive an increase in cost-effectiveness and promote grid parity on a global scale,” he adds.

JinkoSolar distributes its solar products and sells its solutions and services to a diversified international utility, commercial and residential customer base. The company has over 15,000 employees across its seven production facilities globally, including 15 overseas subsidiaries in Japan.

Photo: Examples of JinkoSolar panels