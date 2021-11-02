JinkoSolar Focuses on High Efficiency with New Tiger Neo Solar Modules

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd. (JKS), a solar module manufacturer, has launched a new series of ultra-efficient 2021 Flagship Tiger Neo modules. The New Tiger Neo adopts N-type TOPCon technology with further enhancements in performance, power, energy density and reliability. In mass production, the new module delivers a maximum power output of up to 620 W and an ultra-high conversion efficiency of up to 22.30%.

JinkoSolar’s N-type TOPCon technology provides about 5% to 6% more efficiency than mono PERC and about 3% to 4% more energy generation. Mass produced from 182 mm wafers, the new Tiger Neo modules features multi-busbar and half-cut cell technology to reduce internal resistance loss, and the circular solder strip design increases optical gain so that the module has an ultra-high efficiency of up to 22.30%.

Tiger Neo’s bifacial factor of up to 85% allows about 5% to 15% higher energy yield compared to conventional P-type bifacial modules in its life-time period. A higher bifacial factor also improves its power generation capacity and efficiency.

The Tiger Neo module has a lower temperature coefficient of -0.30% / ℃ compared with -0.35% / ℃ for the P-type, which makes it more durable to withstand extreme and high-temperature environments. Its low-light performance and small irradiance angle prolongs exposure time of the panel during the day. Combining the advantages of low-temperature coefficient, low degradation and high bifacial factor, these qualities enable an annual energy yield which is 3% higher than that of mainstream P-type bifacial modules.

“The new Tiger Neo flagship series was designed to meet the needs of large-scale utility projects, industrial and commercial distributed generation, and residential applications,” says JinkoSolar CEO Kangping Chen. “Through the advantages of the N-type TOPCon technology, customers can invest in PV systems that are more efficient, more reliable and more profitable.”