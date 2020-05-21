JinkoSolar Launches its Tiger Pro Series of PV Modules

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., a solar module manufacturer, has launched its Tiger Pro module series.

The module series can generate a maximum power output of up to 580 Wp, which is 40% higher than current mainstream products installed in utility projects. All these high energy density modules use multi-wire 9BB and TR tiling ribbon technology to reach significantly improved performance with conversion efficiency up to 21.6%.

“The global PV market is rapidly moving towards high-performance modules to reduce system costs and initial upfront capital investment, so it was time to consolidate our competitiveness by leveraging our ability to rapidly begin mass producing cutting-edge products,” says Kangping Chen, CEO of JinkoSolar.

“We always modify our designs based on customer feedback and market response because designing high-efficiency products in the lab is one thing, but ramping up to mass production drives the entire industry forward together towards grid parity. With various types of modules, the Tiger Pro series enables the construction of more powerful and efficient solar power farms that will bring a higher return on investment for projects with larger technical and efficiency requirements. It is expected to lead the next generation of industry standards and drive the PV industry developing into a new chapter,” he adds.

Other advantages of the Tiger Pro module series include lower power attenuation rate (at 2% for the first year) and better open-circuit voltage. By greatly reducing LCOE compared to traditional modules, the high-efficiency Tiger Pro module series enables investors to generate higher power output.

Slated to commence mass production in the third quarter, the series is expected to become a mainstream choice for utility-scale projects, notes the company.

Photo: JinkoSolar’s Tiger Pro module series