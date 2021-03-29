JinkoSolar Launches New Module for Distributed Generation Market

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., a solar module manufacturer, has launched a new series of Tiger Pro modules targeted for the distributed generation market. The new module is based on the Tiger Pro 182 mm, 54-cell design that delivers a maximum power of 415 W and an efficiency of 21.3%.

Suitable for a variety of distributed energy resources (DER), the new Tiger Pro module is about 1.7 m in length and 1.1 m in width. JinkoSolar offers a 15-year product warranty and a 25-year linear warranty. The module’s degradation is 2% in the first year, and the maximum annual degradation is 0.55% from the second year to the 25th year. With upgraded module materials and optimized process design, JinkoSolar says its Tiger Pro modules provide superior mechanical load safety and reliability under extreme weather conditions.

“JinkoSolar has continued its efforts in R&D, iterative innovation, reliable production and quality,” says Kangping Chen, CEO of JinkoSolar. “The company will continue to strengthen innovation and cooperation with our global partners, as well as promote renewable energy solutions to our customers.”

Due to its improved size design, higher module power and higher conversion efficiency, Tiger Pro modules can provide customers with lower LCOE and long-term reliable power generation for a wide variety of distributed scenarios, from industrial and commercial rooftops to residential needs, notes the company.