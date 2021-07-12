JinkoSolar Module Achieves Conversion Efficiency of Over 23 Percent

JinkoSolar says the maximum solar conversion efficiency of its advanced high-efficiency solar module reached 23.53% – a result that was independently tested and confirmed by TÜV Rheinland.

The module’s performance was the result of adopting JinkoSolar’s TOPCon cell technology fused with a new type of welding and packaging technology. The module design not only reduces the internal resistance loss of the module, but it also improves power efficiency and module appearance.

This latest breakthrough has benefited from the track record of JinkoSolar’s R&D capabilities and integrated technology, which will further contribute to the mass production of subsequent advanced products, the company says.

“Every new record achievement demonstrates our R&D capabilities and is great motivation for the invaluable work we do to upgrade industry standards,” says Dr. Hao Jin, CTO of JinkoSolar. “We are confident that the investments we have made in R&D will lead to more innovative products for higher efficiency and reliability.”