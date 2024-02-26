JinkoSolar Unveils Neo Green Panels, Produced with Renewable Energy

JinkoSolar has unveiled its Neo Green, N-type TOPCon Tiger Neo panels, produced in factories awarded the “Zero Carbon Factory” certification by TÜV Rheinland.

The company says it is also the first in the industry to be awarded with this certification by TÜV Rheinland for silicon ingot manufacturing, silicon wafer cutting, solar cell manufacturing and solar module manufacturing.

The initial 5GW capacity of the new panels is the result of R&D focused on the use of solar, hydro and wind generated electricity in its wafer, cell and module factories in Leshan, Chuxiong and Shangrao.

“We are extremely proud to release our first Neo Green Panels produced in factories that use electricity from renewable sources, a strong expression of our efforts to fulfill our commitment to sustainability,” says Dany Qian, VP of JinkoSolar. “Our biggest impact on the environment will always come from providing customers with sustainable products and solutions that accelerate a greener future, reflecting the shared values of our customers, partners and investors.”

