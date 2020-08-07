JinkoSolar Unveils New N-Type Tiger Pro Solar Module

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., a global solar module manufacturer, has launched its new generation of the 610 W Tiger Pro High-efficiency monocrystalline TR solar module and its building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV) solutions product series.

The key feature of the Tiger Pro 610 W is the N-Type HOT 2.0 high-efficiency cell technology, independently developed by JinkoSolar. Thanks to the introduction of new technologies, such as HOT tunneling layer passivated contact and advanced metallization, the cell efficiency has reached 24.79%, once again setting a world record for the efficiency of large area N-Type monocrystalline silicon solar cells.

The use of a 78 cell design and of TR technology, which helps reduce significantly the cell gap, as well as lower the electricity cost and improve the system compatibility, represents another milestone for the PV industry in its quest for grid parity.

“Reducing costs and increasing efficiency is the goal that the industry has always been striving for. JinkoSolar has always been committed to providing global customers with high-efficiency, top quality and extremely reliable solar modules,” says Dr. Jin Hao, CTO of JinkoSolar.

“We will increase our investment in R&D to ensure constant innovation in our technology, improve our product performance and ensure the highest system compatibility. This will allow us to fulfill our commitment to offer the best service to our global customers and to allow the application of our solar modules in a variety of scenarios, further empowering the solar PV industry and achieving grid parity,” adds Hao.

JinkoSolar’s module series have continuously broken the conversion efficiency record, starting from 2018, JinkoSolar Eagle PERC high-efficiency monocrystalline series, with a power of 390 W and a conversion efficiency of 19.8%, followed by the Tiger HOT 1.0 high-efficiency monocrystalline series delivering a power output up to 475 W and a conversion efficiency of 20.87%.

Photo: JinkoSolar’s Tiger Pro web page