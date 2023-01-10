JinkoSolar Upgrades Tiger Neo Solar Panel Family

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., a solar module manufacturer, has unveiled its second-generation Tiger Neo panel family. The upgraded platform includes three series with up to 445 Wp for 54-cell, 615 Wp for 72-cell, and 635 Wp for 78-cell and module efficiency up to 22.27%, 23.23% and 22.72%, respectively.

With up to an 85% bifacial factor, this generation of Tiger Neo panels can push a higher generation on the rear side panel and allow for 15-20% more yield compared to conventional bifacial panels. The further optimized temperature co-efficiency is down to -0.29%/℃.

“We are once again raising the standard of N-type performance with the latest generation of our Tiger Neo panels, which deliver better system performance – even through the most demanding conditions,” says Gener Miao, CMO of JinkoSolar Co. Ltd.

“This panel, combined with an industry-leading N-type partner ecosystem and new solutions like ESS, will show what’s truly possible with the solar PV experience going forward.”