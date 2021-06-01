JinkoSolar’s Tiger Pro Dual Glass Module Receives IEC Certification

JinkoSolar Holding Co. Ltd., a solar module manufacturer, says its Tiger Pro dual glass module has received the world’s first IEC TS 62804-1-1:2020 certificate issued by DEKRA, one of the world’s largest independent inspection companies.

Through DEKRA’s product certification and testing, products have to meet the necessary safety and performance standards that are compliant with international regulations. IEC TS 62804-1-1:2020 tests and evaluates for the effect of potential-induced degradation-delamination (PID-d) in the laminate of crystalline silicon PV modules. When modules are exposed to high temperature and high humidity for an extended period, the material’s surface accumulates positive charges and cathodic gas is released into the cell circuit. This leads to metallization that causes reduced adhesion between materials and finally delamination of module components.

“We are very pleased to be the first to receive DEKRA’s product certification for the best results of anti-PID performance for the Tiger Pro module,” says Dr. Hao Jin, CTO of JinkoSolar. “As the global market accelerates its uptake of high-performance modules to reduce LCOE, the market is also moving towards larger wafer sizes and new cell interconnect technologies that can command ultra-high power outputs. This highly technical demand lays many challenges when deciding on critical products to maximize the return-on-investment. The Tiger Pro series is our answer to our customers’ needs for higher power output, high module efficiency, reliability and reduced resistance loss under all-weather conditions.”

The performance test added the DH1000 test associated with damp-heat exposure to the test sequence of IEC TS 62804-1:2015 and extended the PID test time to 240 hours. Passing all testing fully demonstrated the module’s outstanding anti-PID performance, premium quality and high reliability under the most extreme environments, notes the company.