Laserax Releases the LXQ Fiber Laser Marker Series

After two years of development, Laserax, a company that provides manufacturing industries with laser technology, has released the LXQ Fiber Laser Marker series.

The laser’s features are not only aimed at reducing integration time and cost, but also at facilitating collaboration between system integrators and laser experts – a key factor for quick and easy laser integration.

Lasers have many functions and uses in the renewables market. In the production of photovoltaic (PV) modules, lasers are used for ablation – the removal of a thin layer that helps create a circuit in solar cells. Using fiber laser cutting, silicon wafers can be tailored to exact specifications. Fiber laser cutting avoids melting of the wafers and prevents microcracks from occurring which are associated with other forms of cutting. Additionally, lasers can be used for micro drilling and marking of the silicon wafers – for traceability purposes.

To break the barriers of laser expertise, the system has a remote connection capability that can grant control of the system to a Laserax expert or partner anywhere in the world. Relying on a secure cloud VPN, this allows laser experts to better support integrators and end-users through remote services such as installation, training, after-sales support and live demos.

“In the aftermath of COVID-19, our capacity to provide support regardless of physical barriers will be ever more important,” says Xavier Godmaire, president of Laserax.

“We will be able to do this through remote support and with a local presence ensured by system integrators and partners. The LXQ Series will foster close partnerships between Laserax and integrators. It will make their lives easier by bringing our laser expertise to them, regardless of where they are,” he adds.

Several features were developed to make system integration straightforward:

A web-based HMI can be displayed in any web browser for quick control of the laser without programming

The system’s interfacing can be done using the most standard industrial protocols

Fully configured peripherals are ready to be used. Among them, a Cognex camera for barcode validation, an air-knife for lens protection and 3D-Autofocus sensors for automatic adjustments

Photo: Laserax’s LXQ Fiber Laser Marker series