Leeward Contracts for 2 GW of First Solar PV Modules

First Solar Inc. has signed an agreement to supply 2 GW DC of thin-film photovoltaic modules to Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE), to be delivered in 2026 and 2027.

The agreement builds on LRE’s existing relationship with First Solar as a major buyer and operator of the company’s solar technology. This latest agreement is expected to take LRE’s total fleet of First Solar modules to almost 6 GW DC by 2028.

“We look forward to expanding our long-standing partnership with First Solar, which is consistent with our high-growth strategy as we continue to expand our renewable energy portfolio in the U.S., prioritizing sustainable and responsible development,” says Jason Allen, chief executive officer, LRE. “Through this partnership, LRE’s solar portfolio champions U.S. manufacturing, fortifying the U.S. solar module supply chain and supporting the creation of new American jobs.”

“We are pleased that Leeward Renewable Energy has expanded on its commitment, not just to First Solar but to responsibly produced solar technology developed here in the United States,” adds Georges Antoun, chief commercial officer, First Solar. “In partnering with First Solar, LRE is part of a group of sophisticated solar project developers that have recognized the value of strategic procurement, which optimizes the competitiveness of solar projects, while minimizing pricing, supply, and compliance risk.”

First Solar is expanding its U.S. manufacturing footprint, which currently stands at approximately 6 GW of annual nameplate capacity, with three operating factories in Ohio. The company is expected to reach more than 10 GW of annual nameplate capacity in the U.S. by 2025, when it is scheduled to complete its new $1.1 billion factory in Alabama and a $185 million expansion of its existing capacity in Ohio. First Solar is also investing up to $370 million in a new research and development innovation center in Ohio.