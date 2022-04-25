Leeward Signs Additional 1 GW PV Module Deal with First Solar

Leeward Renewable Energy (LRE) and First Solar Inc. have signed an additional multi-year framework supply agreement, through which First Solar will provide LRE with 1 GW DC of advanced, ultra-low carbon thin-film photovoltaic (PV) solar modules. LRE will deploy these modules across its 20 GW solar development and construction pipeline in the U.S. over 2023 and 2024.

This latest agreement expands LRE’s order book with First Solar to over 3 GW of modules that are estimated to enable the build of 18 new sites from 2022-2024. First Solar’s responsibly produced advanced thin film PV modules are designed and developed at its research and development centers in California and Ohio.

“We are pleased to build on our strong relationship with First Solar and support the expansion of domestic solar manufacturing,” says Eran Mahrer, chief strategy officer at LRE. “This agreement creates significant growth opportunities bringing stability, predictability and diminished risk from geopolitical tensions to our solar module supply chain, and by extension to our finance, construction and offtake partners. We look forward to working closely with First Solar and other U.S.-based component manufacturers as we aggressively expand our solar portfolio.”

“Sophisticated project developers such as LRE are looking to secure their development portfolios by partnering with a module supply partner that offers a reliable, clean energy solution with a long-term agreement structure,” comments Georges Antoun, chief commercial officer at First Solar. “First Solar is able to meet this need by delivering a competitive, high-quality, responsibly produced solar module. We are delighted LRE recognizes the value in our eco-efficient solar modules that are advancing the fight against climate change, and we look forward to playing a role in growing their solar platform.”