LG Appoints New President and CEO for North America

LG Electronics Inc. has named Thomas Yoon president and CEO of LG Electronics North America and president and CEO of LG Electronics USA Inc., effective Jan. 1, 2020.

He succeeds William Cho, who has been promoted to global chief strategy officer after leading the growth of LG North America and LG USA since 2014.

Yoon’s three-decade LG career includes time serving as head of LG’s North American home appliance business and president of LG Canada.

As LG’s regional chief executive, Yoon will be responsible for LG Electronics activities in the U.S. and Canada for the home appliance, home entertainment products and mobile communications business units, as well as commercial displays, HVAC solutions and solar products.

Since starting his LG career in 1991, Yoon has held many key roles across LG’s worldwide network, including marketing, sales and operations management positions the U.S., Spain and South Korea.