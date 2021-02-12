LG Debuts New Solar Modules in the NeON Family

LG Business Solutions USA says it is releasing two all-new solar panels and upgrading other models with higher output for 2021.

LG’s new 66-cell NeON R and NeON R Prime modules with Back Contact Technology feature high output efficiency and sleek aesthetics. The NeON R 66-cell residential solar panel has a power output up to 440 W, while the NeON R Prime (all black) comes in a 425 W model. Both modules have an efficiency of up to 22.1%.

LG’s Back Contact Technology enables all interconnectors to be positioned on the cell’s under side to increase the potential for sunlight absorption and decrease vulnerability to environmental damage, such as micro-cracks that potentially increase energy loss. This technology, along with the relocation of electrodes to the back, also provides a sleek, modern appearance to the module, the company says.

The new panels come with a 25-year limited warranty that covers product, performance and labor. At 25 years, these modules are guaranteed to produce at least 92.5% of their labeled power output.

Complementing the new panel introductions, LG is upgrading its NeON portfolio for both the residential and commercial space. The 60-cell NeON 2 panels are now available up to 380 W, with efficiency ratings up to 21%. The LG NeON 2 Black delivers almost the same power and performance of the NeON 2, offering up to 375 W power output.

The enhanced 2021 NeON 2 ACe and NeON R ACe models now feature a power class of up to 375 W and 395 W, respectively, and come equipped with an integrated 320 W microinverter and lifetime access to LG’s EnerVu monitoring platform.

Also, available this spring, the 144-cell LG NeON H Commercial BiFacial panel offers high efficiency, thanks to its design with double-sided power generation that absorbs sunlight not only from the front, but also the rear via a transparent backsheet. The dual faces of the cells allow for high energy generation, enabling the LG NeON H BiFacial panels to have a power output up to 445 W.