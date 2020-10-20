LG Electronics USA Introduces its Latest AC Solar Module

LG Electronics USA has introduced the LG NeON 2 ACe, the latest AC solar module featuring LG’s integrated microinverter.

The new addition to LG’s NeON 2 lineup builds on LG’s array of solar products, providing homeowners and installers with a wide selection of options tailored for each individual home or building.

The LG NeON 2 ACe offers a solution for those seeking high-efficiency and performance along with a faster installation process. This new 60-cell panel features a power class of up to 365 W, along with its integrated 320 W microinverter. The new NeON 2 ACe panel is the second module within LG Solar’s advanced portfolio that features an integrated microinverter (following the LG NeON R ACe launched last year).

The design of LG’s new smart AC system allows for the factory-installed microinverter to be recessed into the frame of the panel and serve as one unit in conjunction with the junction box. The panel offers a straightforward installation, simplified accessories and no exposed DC connections. From an installation perspective, this design not only reduces balance of system requirements compared to a typical inverter that might clutter a garage or outside walls, but it also reduces the opportunity for field installation errors.

“With more and more people continuing to work from home, homeowners increasingly are turning to solar as a smart investment that puts their home to work for them, offsetting high utility bills,” says Brian Lynch, head of solar business development at LG Business Solutions USA. “Our research shows that, when making such a seminal investment, the most important factors to homeowners are brand reputation, warranty and product variety for different scenarios. LG provides our customers the peace of mind that they’re investing in a product backed by years of experience, manufactured under stringent research and development, and with an industry-leading warranty.”

LG’s NeON 2 ACe panels are one of the only solar products manufactured and backed by a single company offering a 25-year limited warranty, which covers workmanship, performance and a labor cost reimbursement (up to $450). Because the microinverter is built onto the solar panel, warranty claims are handled by changing the entire module instead of replacing sub-components or attempting field fixes. This eliminates time spent diagnosing panel or inverter issues.

The LG NeON 2 ACe also includes lifetime access to LG’s EnerVu monitoring platform so both customers and installers can track the long-term reliable performance and the real-time analytics of their solar system. It can also alert LG customer service to help address a technical issue remotely if one were to arise.

For more information on LG’s NeON 2 ACe and its portfolio of solar solutions, click here.