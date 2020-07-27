LG Launches Next Generation of LG NeON 2 Panels

LG Business Solutions, a provider of high-efficiency solar modules to the U.S. commercial and residential markets, has launched the next generation of its LG NeON 2 solar panel.

Available for order now and shipping to the U.S. market beginning in August, the new series of LG NeON 2 60-cell modules feature a power class of up to 365 W with a 21.1% module efficiency. With a better temperature coefficient, they also deliver a higher energy yield optimized for improved year-round performance.

LG achieved the efficiency improvement by using larger wafers, which reduce the white space between cells while keeping the traditional industry format of 60 cells for residential applications.

As with all LG solar panels, the new generation of modules feature LG’s ‘Triple 25-year warranty.’ The limited warranty covers product, performance and labor for a quarter-century.

The new NeON 2 modules will be initially shipping from LG’s production facility in South Korea, and soon thereafter also from LG’s Huntsville, Ala., factory, which opened in 2019. Through investment and workforce development, LG has increased U.S. production capacity from 500 to 550 MW this year.

Beyond the improved module power classes and efficiencies, LG’s new panels feature a uniform frame size, now consistent across both NeON 2 and NeON R product classes for greater operational efficiency.

The specifications of the new LG NeON 2 solar panel includes:

Monocrystalline N-type cell

66.93 x 40.00 x 1.57 inches

39.68 pounds

High-transmittance AR coated glass

IP 68 class J/Box with MC4 connector

Maximum 365 W (21.1% Module Efficiency)

-0.34%/℃ temperature coefficient

25-year limited product warranty

25-year 90.08% limited performance warranty

25-year limited labor warranty

To learn more about LG’s solar products, click here.

Photo: LG Business Solutions has launched the latest LG NeON 2 panel