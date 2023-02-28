Lightsource bp Inks Another Huge Order with First Solar

Lightsource bp has placed an order for 4 GW of thin-film solar modules from First Solar, scheduled to be delivered between 2026 and 2028 and power Lightsource bp projects in the U.S.

This latest deal follows a prior order by Lightsource bp for up to 4.3 GW signed in 2021 and places the company on the path to becoming one of the world’s largest users of First Solar’s technology.

“The US solar industry is at a pivotal moment, poised to expand at an exponential rate with the Inflation Reduction Act serving as the catalyst,” says Kevin Smith, chief executive officer, Americas, Lightsource bp. “We are seizing the opportunity by not just growing our 20 GW development pipeline across the United States, but also creating sizeable demand for our U.S.-based partner First Solar, which, in turn, is investing in innovation and manufacturing, and supporting thousands of direct and indirect American jobs.”

The deal includes orders for First Solar’s Series 6 Plus and next-generation Series 7 modules. Lightsource bp has committed to using First Solar’s advanced high-value recycling program to manage modules at the end of their operating lives.

“This is another sizeable commitment by Lightsource bp and a reflection of their trust in First Solar and our technology,” says Georges Antoun, chief commercial officer, First Solar. “Our relationship with Lightsource bp is a partnership in growth. We enable their growth with certainty through long-term pricing and supply commitments, and advanced technology, while they enable ours by providing the certainty of demand we need to invest in manufacturing.”

First Solar is expanding its U.S. manufacturing capacity, with a third factory expected to come online in Ohio in the first half of 2023 and a fourth factory which is under construction in Alabama and expected to be commissioned by 2025. Both factories will produce the Series 7 modules ordered by Lightsource bp.