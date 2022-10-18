LineVision Sensors Monitor Transmission, Renewable Energy for National Grid

National Grid, an investor-owned utility, is installing sensors from LineVision, a provider of non-contact overhead power line monitoring systems, on transmission lines in western New York to increase grid capacity and reduce curtailment of planned renewable generation projects. The effort will be the first instance in New York where Dynamic Line Rating technology will be used to operate transmission lines in real-time, allowing National Grid to further optimize grid performance.

“We are pleased to again work with LineVision to optimize and modernize our network,” says Bart Franey, vice president of clean energy development in New York for National Grid. “As National Grid works to meet ambitious climate goals, we are continuously looking for cost-effective ways to support the integration of renewable generation in New York. Based on our previous experience with LineVision technology, we expect we can unlock additional transmission capacity to help meet those goals. Knowing the rating of the transmission line helps us to understand how much additional power we can transmit, which is critical as we work towards the energy transition.”

LineVision’s LineRate DLR software and sensor platform will be deployed on 115kV transmission lines in upstate New York. For example, one of the lines will transmit power from, among other sources, a 125 MW utility-scale wind energy project providing power to 37,000 households in Chautauqua County, N.Y.

“National Grid has consistently shown leadership in building a cleaner, more flexible grid and ensuring a seamless path to decarbonization,” says Hudson Gilmer, co-founder and CEO of LineVision. “Throughout several phases of our work with National Grid in both Massachusetts and New York, we have seen outstanding results, including an average increase in transmission capacity of over 30 percent.”

“This project, along with five miles of circuit rebuilds, is projected to reduce curtailments by over 350 MW while increasing capacity by 190 MW,” Gilmer continues. “We will, in essence, have added enough capacity to existing power lines to power some 80,000-100,000 homes. We are thrilled with these developments and are eager to continue our work together.”