Littelfuse Expands its SPXI Series of Solar Fuses

Littelfuse Inc., a global manufacturer of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing, has expanded its SPXI series in-line solar fuses to include 35 to 60 amperage models.

Designed to integrate into in-line assemblies within a wire harness, these 1500 V DC solar fuses protect photovoltaic (PV) installations from overloads and short circuits to minimize damage to solar panels.

“Littelfuse understands that the demands on critical solar power systems as a source of clean, renewable energy are growing,” says Sakthidharan Krishnamoorthy, product manager of Littelfuse’s Industrial Business Unit.

“We are committed to providing higher amperage protection in a design that can be easily retrofitted within existing in-line configurations to stay ahead of the increasing needs of the industry,” adds Krishnamoorthy.

Other key benefits of the higher amperage solar SPXI in-line string fuses include:

A single body case design to increase reliability and simplify retrofitting within existing solar power systems.

UL Recognized to UL248-19 standard, with 50 kA DC interrupting rating.

Product labels with QR codes offering real-time access to part numbers, voltage, programming terms and date codes to save time with product replacements and inventorying.

For more product information, click here.

Photo: Littelfuse’s SPXI 50A