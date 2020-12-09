Littelfuse Ups Amperage in Solar String Fuse Offerings

Littelfuse Inc., a global manufacturer of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing, has expanded its SPXV series solar string fuses to include 35 to 60 amperage models.

Designed to integrate into an LFXV15 fuse block and cover holder, Littelfuse’s 20 x 127 mm 1500 V DC solar fuses protect photovoltaic (PV) installations from overloads and short circuits to minimize damage to solar panels.

“Littelfuse understands the need to provide higher amperage protection – while containing costs – to keep solar competitive with other forms of power generation,” says Sakthidharan Krishnamoorthy, product manager of Littelfuse’s industrial business unit. “With available ampere ratings up to 60 A, more solar fuse strings can be pre-combined to reduce the number of inputs into combiner boxes, thereby decreasing installation time and labor costs.”

Key benefits of the 35 to 60 amperage solar SPXV series solar fuses include:

-Higher amperage protection in less space for increased design flexibility

-Full range, fast-acting properties to help protect against common low-overload and short-circuit faults

-Meets UL 248-19 and IEC 60269-6 photovoltaic fuse standard requirements

-Product labels with QR codes offering real-time access to part numbers, voltage and date codes to save time with product replacements and inventorying

For more information on Littlefuse’s expanded solar string fuse offerings, click here.

