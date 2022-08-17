Lium Debuts Satellite Tracking Tool for Utility-Scale Solar Projects

Lium LLC, an energy market research firm for institutional users, has launched a new data product for tracking utility-scale solar projects called solarSAT. The new intelligence product tracks in real-time the development of every large-scale U.S. solar project through satellite imagery.

Investors and corporate management teams can use this product to drill down on each large-scale solar project in development. Project-specific data includes ground-breaking dates (firstDIRT), panel deliveries, installation, market share, completion progress and other milestones.

“As an alternative to anecdotes, lagging data, and guesswork, our data science team developed solarSAT to digest thousands of satellite images on hundreds of project locations,” says Daniel Cruise, partner at Lium Research. “With this product, we are hoping to change the way participants make investment decisions in solar.”

Lium solarSAT data is aggregated into various datasets and monthly summary products. Investors can access real-time, carpet-level intelligence on solar growth.

“Early users of solarSAT are enjoying higher conviction on their market theses, gaining business development advantages, and are surprised less often. They know what’s coming and from who and where before the rest of the market thanks to this product,” continues Cruise.